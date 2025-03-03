Republican senator criticizes colleagues who are “sending” Zelenskyy to resign
Kyiv • UNN
Republican Senator James Lankford opposed Zelenskyy's resignation, saying it would lead to chaos in Ukraine. He also supported the President of Ukraine's position of no confidence in Putin for violating the agreements.
The resignation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead to chaos in Ukraine. This was stated by Republican Senator from Oklahoma James Lankford, UNN reports with reference to Politico.
Details
According to him, he disagrees with those of his colleagues who call for Zelensky to resign.
"I do not agree. ... I am not interested in calling for the resignation of other world leaders. Frankly speaking, I think it would lead to chaos in Ukraine right now," Lankford said.
He also noted that Ukrainian President Zelensky is "rightly concerned" that Russia is violating the agreements.
"I hear President Trump say over and over again that we need to stop fighting, to find some kind of solution. I understand that Zelensky is rightly concerned that Putin has violated every agreement he has ever signed and that he cannot be trusted," the senator summarized.
Recall
In February , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the issue of holding elections during the war was being actively raised by Russia, and it had also begun to appear in discussions in the United States. At the same time, he said, none of the Western partners has officially initiated this issue.