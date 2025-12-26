Rating of the world's most expensive footballers published

The Transfermarkt portal published an updated ranking of the world's most expensive footballers. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The status of the most expensive footballers on the planet is currently shared by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, and Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé, whose value is estimated at 200 million euros.

The top 10 also includes Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Declan Rice (Arsenal), and Alexander Isak (Liverpool).

The most expensive Ukrainian footballer is PSG defender Illia Zabarnyi. His market value is 50 million euros, placing him 105th in the ranking.

Recall

Ukrainian national football team goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin took 5th place in the ranking of the world's most expensive goalkeepers according to CIES Football Observatory. His value is estimated at 45.2 million euros.

2025 Football Club Ranking: Real Madrid is the Most Valuable Club in the World