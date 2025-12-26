Rating of the world's most expensive footballers published

$42.150.05
December 25, 04:14 PM
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Demanded to buy dietary supplements: new details emerged in the case of a criminal group that terrorized elderly Ukrainians December 25, 03:38 PM
Ministry of Defense introduces video recording of quality control of Ukrainian Armed Forces property for procurement transparency December 25, 03:49 PM
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania Trump December 25, 04:41 PM
Himalayan Construction: India Scales Up Military Infrastructure to Deter China December 25, 05:52 PM
MPs propose to approve new Ukrainian orthography and strengthen protection of linguistic space: draft resolution registered 07:56 PM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 10:58 AM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider December 24, 03:00 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg December 24, 02:30 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
December 24, 01:26 PM
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania Trump December 25, 04:41 PM
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a mother December 25, 03:24 PM
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photos December 25, 02:14 PM
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders" December 25, 09:48 AM
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor December 25, 08:09 AM
Rating of the world's most expensive footballers published

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Transfermarkt portal has updated the ranking of the world's most expensive footballers. Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappé are each valued at 200 million euros. The most expensive Ukrainian, Illia Zabarnyi, ranks 105th with a value of 50 million euros.

Rating of the world's most expensive footballers published

The Transfermarkt portal published an updated ranking of the world's most expensive footballers. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The status of the most expensive footballers on the planet is currently shared by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, and Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé, whose value is estimated at 200 million euros.

The top 10 also includes Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Declan Rice (Arsenal), and Alexander Isak (Liverpool).

The most expensive Ukrainian footballer is PSG defender Illia Zabarnyi. His market value is 50 million euros, placing him 105th in the ranking.

Recall

Ukrainian national football team goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin took 5th place in the ranking of the world's most expensive goalkeepers according to CIES Football Observatory. His value is estimated at 45.2 million euros.

2025 Football Club Ranking: Real Madrid is the Most Valuable Club in the World 05.05.25, 18:41 • 9772 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports