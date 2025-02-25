ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rada increases the limit of charitable contributions for companies during the war

Rada increases the limit of charitable contributions for companies during the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24983 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law doubling the limit on charitable contributions for companies from 4% to 8% of their profits. The new rules will apply from 2025 until the end of martial law, subject to previous charitable contributions.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill to stimulate charity during martial law. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of the bill No. 12328-d and MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

"No. 12328-d - amendments to the Tax Code, which double the limit of charitable contributions for enterprises (income tax payers) from 4% to 8% of profits - can be directed to charity without additional tax burden (provided that more than 4% of the taxable profit of the previous reporting year was transferred to charitable organizations)," said Zheleznyak.

He pointed out that the bill was supported by 266 MPs.

According to the draft law, starting in 2025 and until the year in which martial law is lifted, it is proposed to double the limit on charitable contributions for enterprises from 4% to 8% of their profits.

Businesses will be able to donate up to 8% of their profits to charity without additional tax burden, provided that more than 4% of the taxable profit of the previous reporting year was transferred to charitable organizations.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has supported amendments to the law on insurance civil liability of car owners to compensate for the expenses of combatants.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

