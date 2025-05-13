Russian President Vladimir Putin has made insulting remarks about the leadership of countries that support sanctions against Moscow, calling them "idiots." This is reported by Russian "media," writes UNN.

Details

You can't be afraid. Whoever starts to be afraid immediately loses everything. But it is necessary to understand what may happen. And we must be ready for any actions of our possible future ill-wishers. They harm themselves in many ways. It seems that, well, they won't do this and that, they won't do it for sure, because it harms them. Well, they do it, idiots - said the Russian dictator.

He also stated that the world's leading economies are "falling into recession" allegedly due to attempts to "harm Russia."

Let us remind you

