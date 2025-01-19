Protesters attack court in Seoul over extension of president's arrest

In South Korea, hundreds of protesters attacked a court building in Seoul after the court extended the detention of President Yun Suk-yol. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on Sunday night, when it was announced after midnight that the president's arrest had been extended for 20 days.

The crowd of Yoon's supporters, outraged by the decision, broke through the police cordons. Protesters broke windows, used fire extinguishers to break through, and destroyed furniture and office equipment. Police officers, who were initially unable to hold back the onslaught, regained control of the situation only a few hours later. So far, 46 protesters have been detained.

Recall

The arrest of Yun Suk-yol, the first sitting president in the country's history, is related to charges of sedition following his unexpected declaration of martial law on December 3.

South Korean President detained for attempted military coup