Power supply restored in Poltava region after Russian attack, electricity imports from 5 countries planned - Ukrenergo

Power has been restored in Poltava region to consumers who lost power yesterday due to a missile attack by Russian troops. Amid reduced blackout schedules, imports from 5 countries are planned, Ukrenergo reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"Today, on June 18, regional power distribution companies throughout Ukraine will apply hourly rolling blackout schedules for a shorter period of time than forecast - from 15:00 to 24:00," Ukrenergo said.

Imports will be made throughout the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 25,700 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,527 MW in some hours. Exports are not taking place and are not planned.

Emergency assistance was provided to Poland the day before. At the request of Poland's power system operator, Ukraine urgently received surplus electricity from Poland yesterday from 11:00 to 17:00.

"In Poltava region, power supply has been restored to all consumers who were cut off yesterday due to the effects of the shelling," Ukrenergo said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, it is about more than 55 thousand consumers.

According to the Ministry of Energy, gas pipelines in Dnipropetrovs'k region were damaged by the fall of enemy missile fragments.

As of the morning, 473 settlements were without power supply due to the fighting and other reasons.

Due to hostilities: new power outages in Dnipropetrovska and Kharkivska regions. Due to technical reasons, there are power outages in Dnipropetrovska, Kyivska, Odeska, Poltavska, Sumska, Chernihivska regions.

At ZNPP, according to the Ministry of Energy, the water level in the cooling pond is 15.16 meters. "This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.