More than 55,000 consumers in Poltava region were left without electricity due to the Russian attack

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13463 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 133115 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 133936 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148058 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 204610 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242297 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149808 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370457 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182893 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149884 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 90005 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 47326 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 133115 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 115244 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 133936 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 128043 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148058 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10294 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11659 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17161 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27984 views
More than 55,000 consumers in Poltava region were left without electricity due to the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40441 views

An enemy strike has damaged power lines in Poltava region, leaving 53,000 households and 6,800 legal customers without power, but emergency crews are working to restore power as soon as possible.

More than 55,000 consumers in Poltava region were left without electricity due to the Russian attack

An enemy strike has damaged power lines in Poltava region, leaving 53,000 households and 2,400 legal consumers without electricity, but emergency crews are working to restore power, Poltava RMA head Philip Pronin said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to an enemy strike, power lines were damaged in Poltava district. 53,000 household and 2,400 legal consumers are without power," Pronin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, emergency crews are already working to eliminate the consequences in order to restore power supply as soon as possible.

Enemy attack on infrastructure in Poltava district: 9 wounded are known 17.06.24, 15:41 • 30553 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

