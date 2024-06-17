More than 55,000 consumers in Poltava region were left without electricity due to the Russian attack

An enemy strike has damaged power lines in Poltava region, leaving 53,000 households and 2,400 legal consumers without electricity, but emergency crews are working to restore power, Poltava RMA head Philip Pronin said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to an enemy strike, power lines were damaged in Poltava district. 53,000 household and 2,400 legal consumers are without power," Pronin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, emergency crews are already working to eliminate the consequences in order to restore power supply as soon as possible.

