Power outage schedules are being reduced today thanks to solar power plants - Ukrenergo

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14476 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 139115 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138101 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151942 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 206757 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243543 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150715 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370654 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183081 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149933 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 139133 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 119265 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138115 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131879 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151955 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10980 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12302 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16467 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17720 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30659 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Power outage schedules are being reduced today thanks to solar power plants - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27946 views

The schedule of power outages was shortened due to an increase in solar energy production, which avoided outages from 10:00 to 15:00 on June 18.

Power outage schedules are being reduced today thanks to solar power plants - Ukrenergo

The schedules of power outages have been shortened, leaving them only from 3 p.m., due to the more active operation of solar power plants, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, on June 18, the period of validity of consumption restrictions in all regions has been reduced: the schedules of hourly outages have been canceled from 10:00 to 15:00. The reason is more active work of solar power plants," Ukrenergo said on social media.

As stated, "from 15:00 to 24:00, consumption will be limited according to the schedules established by the oblenergos".

If the situation in the power grid changes, they promise to inform about the change in the time of the consumption restriction.

Outage schedules canceled until 15:00 - DTEK18.06.24, 10:09 • 28777 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
DTEK
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91