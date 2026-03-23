"Polissya" appealed to the UAF with a request to disqualify referee Shurman for life

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" has appealed to the Ukrainian Association of Football with a request to permanently disqualify Denys Shurman from refereeing after the 19th round match of the Ukrainian Premier League "Polissya" - "Dynamo", where the referees made a number of mistakes. This is stated in the statement of "Polissya", reports UNN.

FC Polissya President Hennadiy Butkevych and First Vice President Oleksandr Usyk appealed to the head of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andriy Shevchenko and the head of the Referees Committee Kateryna Monzul due to gross and decisive errors by the referee of the Polissya - Dynamo match. - the statement says.

It is stated that due to gross and decisive errors made by VAR referee Denys Shurman in the 19th round match of the Ukrainian championship between Polissya and Dynamo, namely: in the 21st minute - an ungrounded disallowed goal for Polissya; in the 45+3rd minute - the absence of an obvious disciplinary sanction for Dynamo player Kristian Bilovar for a rough foul with the risk of causing serious injury to an opposing team player, in accordance with the official explanations of the UAF, the aforementioned decisions were recognized as erroneous by the Chief Expert on Arbitration Nicola Rizzoli, these decisions are gross errors that had a direct and decisive impact on the outcome of the match, depriving Polissya of a playing and numerical advantage in the match against a direct competitor.

In view of the above, and also taking into account the professional assessment provided by the Chief Expert on Arbitration, we ask to permanently disqualify Denys Shurman from refereeing activities. - it is noted in the statement.

Addition

UNN reported that the president of Zhytomyr's "Polissya" Hennadiy Butkevych appealed to the Ukrainian Association of Football with a demand to check the referees of the "Polissya" - "Dynamo" match on a polygraph due to some decisions of the chief referee.

The UAF stated that they had opened official investigations into some referees and committee representatives.

"Polissya" demands UAF to polygraph test referees of the match against "Dynamo" - the Association reacted

Earlier, the chief expert on arbitration of the UAF, Nicola Rizzoli, analyzed the episodes in the match "Polissya" - "Dynamo".

In particular, Rizzoli pointed out that in the moment with Lyndon Emmerllahu's goal, the referee should have awarded it, and not recorded a foul against Volodymyr Brazhko, and also given a red card to Dynamo defender Kristian Bilovar for a rough foul against Emmerllahu.

At the same time, Rizzoli believes that the referee made a mistake when awarding a penalty against Dynamo, when the "white-blue" defender Maksym Korobov played with his hands in his own penalty area.

Recall

Famous Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk became the first vice-president of the Polissya football club.

"This appointment is not just a change of status, but the beginning of a large-scale transformation. In his new role, Oleksandr Usyk will focus on strategic areas of development, one of which will be the reform of refereeing in Ukrainian football," said Butkevych.