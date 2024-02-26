Plus 880 occupants and 13 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 410 700 people, 6555 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/26/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 410,700 (+880) people,

tanks - 6555 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles - 12478 (+37) units,

artillery systems - 9993 (+12) units,

MLRS - 1000 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 686 (+2) units,

aircraft - 340 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7707 (+26),

cruise missiles - 1910 (+3),

ships/boats - 25 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 13037 (+26) units,

special equipment - 1580 (+2).

AddendumAddendum

According to the General Staff, 95 combat engagements took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 11 missile and 98 air strikes, fired 129 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

