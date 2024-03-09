Plus 850 occupants and 6 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 423 160 people, 6712 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/09/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 423,160 (+850) people,

tanks - 6712 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles - 12823 (+25) units,

artillery systems - 10428 (+53) units,

MLRS - 1012 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 707 (+3) units,

aircraft - 347 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 8041 (+43),

cruise missiles - 1919 (+0),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 13683 (+85) units,

special equipment - 1666 (+10).

According to the General Staff, 63 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The enemy also launched 8 missile and 107 air strikes, and fired 113 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

