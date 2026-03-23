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Photos of the aftermath of Israel's strike on an Iranian naval base in the Caspian Sea have appeared online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2644 views

As a result of the Israeli attack in Bandar-e Anzali, the Sina boats and the Hamzeh vessel were damaged. Operation Lion's Roar was the first strike against Iranian forces in the Caspian Sea.

Photos of the aftermath of Israel's strike on an Iranian naval base in the Caspian Sea have appeared online

Images are circulating on social media showing the aftermath of an Israeli strike on Iran's naval base in the city of Bandar-e Anzali on the Caspian Sea coast. The photos show damaged and partially submerged ships, indicating serious losses for the Iranian fleet. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that on March 19, its air force, supported by naval and intelligence information, struck missile ships and related infrastructure. The operation was conducted as part of a broader campaign called "Lion's Roar."

According to a preliminary analysis of open sources, the targets hit may include at least two Sina-class missile boats and the Hamzeh command ship. Officially, Israel has not confirmed specific losses, but the extent of the damage indicates that some ships have lost their combat capability.

Sina-class missile boats are designed for rapid strikes and are equipped with anti-ship missiles, while Hamzeh served as a command and patrol ship. Hitting such targets in port significantly weakens naval capabilities without direct naval combat.

The appearance of these images was the first confirmation from open sources that hostilities between Israel and Iran have spread to the Caspian Sea region, which was not previously considered an active strike zone.

Israel attacked Iranian targets in the Caspian Sea for the first time – CNN18.03.26, 23:54 • 5907 views

Stepan Haftko

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