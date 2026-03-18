Israel attacked Iranian targets in the Caspian Sea for the first time – CNN

Israel struck Iranian naval facilities in the Caspian Sea. This was reported by a CNN source, noting that this is the first such attack since the beginning of the war, writes UNN.

Details

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the strike was carried out for the first time against targets in northern Iran, using naval intelligence data.

Expansion of strike geography

Previously, the main attacks on Iranian naval forces occurred in the Persian and Oman Gulfs. The new strike indicates an expansion of operations to other regions.

The Caspian Sea is a strategically sensitive area, as it borders several countries, including Russia. This could further complicate the situation in the region.

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