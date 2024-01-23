Pentagon: Ramstein meeting to focus on Ukraine's long-term needs

Today's meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein) will focus on Ukraine's long-term needs. This was stated by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, according to UNN with reference to AP.

Details

As noted, against the background of the fact that the US Congress has not yet approved further assistance to Ukraine, the United States will turn to its allies to fill the shortfall.

Today's meeting of the Ramstein will focus on longer-term needs, according to a Pentagon deputy spokeswoman.

"Even if we cannot provide security assistance right now, our partners continue to do so," Singh said.

Addendum

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said that if the US Congress refuses to approve further aid for Ukraine, it could have "catastrophic consequences" for Kyiv.

