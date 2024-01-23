ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pentagon: Ramstein meeting to focus on Ukraine's long-term needs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23513 views

Today's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will focus on Kyiv's long-term needs. The US will turn to its allies to fill the funding gap, as the US Congress has not yet approved further aid to Ukraine.

Today's meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein) will focus on Ukraine's long-term needs. This was stated by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, according to UNN with reference to AP.

Details 

As noted, against the background of the fact that the US Congress has not yet approved further assistance to Ukraine, the United States will turn to its allies to fill the shortfall.

Today's meeting  of the Ramstein  will focus on longer-term needs, according to a Pentagon deputy spokeswoman. 

"Even if we cannot provide security assistance right now, our partners continue to do so," Singh said.

Addendum

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said that if the US Congress refuses to approve further aid for Ukraine, it could have "catastrophic consequences" for Kyiv. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

