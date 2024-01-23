Pentagon chief to attend Ramstein meeting online from home

On Tuesday, January 23, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense online and from home. This was announced at a briefing by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, UNN reports .

Details

The spokeswoman said that Austin will hold the Ramstein meeting from his residence, where he is recovering from recent medical procedures.

This Contact Group continues to make a real difference in real time, a testament to our collective determination to stand up to Russia's assault on democracy, sovereignty and the rules-based international order that keeps us all safe said the Pentagon spokeswoman

Singh noted that despite the lack of money for additional assistance to Ukraine, Ramstein is important as a platform for coordinating allied efforts.

It will be another opportunity to discuss some of the milestones that need to be reached, as well as to continue to coordinate that - even if we are not able to provide security assistance now - our partners continue to do so explained Singh.

The Pentagon spokesperson reiterated her call for the U.S. Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine's needs as soon as possible.

