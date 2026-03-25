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Parking fines are now available online in Diia and the Electronic Driver's Account

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1748 views

Drivers can view parking inspector resolutions online in seven Ukrainian cities. The service was developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs to monitor fine payment deadlines.

Parking fines are now available online in Diia and the Electronic Driver's Account
Photo: t.me/Klymenko_MVS

In Ukraine, fines for parking violations can now be viewed online. Inspectors' resolutions and their payment status are displayed in the Driver's Electronic Cabinet and the Diia application. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Previously, digital services only provided access to fines for traffic violations recorded automatically or issued by patrol officers. Because of this, drivers did not always learn about parking inspectors' resolutions in time and could miss payment deadlines.

We have fixed this. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, together with representatives of territorial communities and specialists from SE "Infotech", carried out the necessary technical improvements and service settings to ensure timely and correct data display.

- the post says.

Currently, the service is already operating in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Dnipro, Drohobych, Bila Tserkva, and Vinnytsia. More cities will follow.

Recall

Since the beginning of 2025, the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers have conducted over 500,000 tests, but only 25% of driver candidates successfully pass the theoretical traffic rules exam on the first try. The cost of taking the exam is 250 hryvnias, and retesting is possible after 10 days.

Alla Kiosak

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