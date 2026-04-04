Pakistan claims progress in US-Iran ceasefire efforts

A representative of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that his government's efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Iran and the US "are going according to plan," UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Tahir Andrabi made these comments to the Associated Press after reports of a stalemate in the mediation efforts.

His comments came about a week after Pakistan hosted high-ranking diplomats from Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its readiness to facilitate negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

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Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated that his government "never refused to go to Islamabad" but seeks a "final and lasting" resolution to the conflict.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed this statement, writing on X: "Sincerely appreciate your clarification, my dear brother."

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Addendum

Earlier, media reported that the efforts of Middle Eastern countries and other regional mediators, led by Pakistan, to organize ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran had reached a stalemate.