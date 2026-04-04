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Pakistan claims progress in US-Iran ceasefire efforts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5376 views

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry denied rumors of a deadlock in negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Iran confirmed its readiness for dialogue in Islamabad.

Pakistan claims progress in US-Iran ceasefire efforts

A representative of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that his government's efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Iran and the US "are going according to plan," UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Tahir Andrabi made these comments to the Associated Press after reports of a stalemate in the mediation efforts.

His comments came about a week after Pakistan hosted high-ranking diplomats from Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its readiness to facilitate negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Trump threatened Iran with hell if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within 48 hours04.04.26, 17:24 • 7292 views

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated that his government "never refused to go to Islamabad" but seeks a "final and lasting" resolution to the conflict.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed this statement, writing on X: "Sincerely appreciate your clarification, my dear brother."

Without a deal, pressure on Iranian infrastructure will increase - Pence conveyed Trump's message to mediators01.04.26, 20:27 • 5472 views

Addendum

Earlier, media reported that the efforts of Middle Eastern countries and other regional mediators, led by Pakistan, to organize ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran had reached a stalemate.

Antonina Tumanova

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