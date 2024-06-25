Pace presents virtual reality project "Live at war": everyone can see Ukraine with their own eyes

Within the walls of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Ukrainian delegation presented the exhibition "Postcards from Ukraine" and the virtual reality project "Live At War" about the terrible realities of life in war conditions. This was announced by MP and member of the PACE delegation Pavel Sushko, reports UNN.

According to him, thanks to special 3D helmets, everyone can see with their own eyes Ukraine today, which is suffering from Russian military aggression.

"The exhibition presents photos of the cultural heritage of Ukraine. They highlight the stark contrast between its pre-war beauty and the destruction caused by full-scale Russian aggression. The president also published books that suffered from the rocket attack on the Kharkiv printing house as a symbol of Ukraine's cultural and intellectual losses due to Russian terror," Sushko concluded.

