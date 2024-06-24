Pace summer session kicked off in Strasbourg: what is important for Ukraine

The pace summer session has begun in Strasbourg, and The Parliamentary Assembly intends to adopt a number of resolutions in support of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, MP Maria Mezentseva said in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The pace summer session has already begun. the following key resolutions are expected to be voted on: legal aspects of Russia's aggression against Ukraine; the role of sanctions in countering Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine; countering the eradication of cultural identity during war and in peacetime," Mezentseva wrote.

Also, according to her, outstanding women will be awarded the Vigdis Prize.

Member of the delegation, MP Yevhen Kravchuk added on Facebook that today the agenda of the pace session was finally approved and listed among the most important events: "the election of the secretary general of the organization on Tuesday and a series of debates and votes on resolutions in support of Ukraine - a real Ukrainian day on Wednesday.

In addition, according to her, they approved holding hearings with an urgent procedure "challenges for democracy in Georgia".

According to Kravchuk, a debate and vote on a resolution in support of displaced persons in Ukraine will be held on Thursday. Also, according to her, there will be an official launch of the network of pace parliamentarians on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by the Russian Federation and deported.

The Ukrainian delegation, together with the ALDE Party – Liberals and Democrats for Europe group, is expected to hold an event calling for the release of Ukrainian journalists held by Russia.

During the session, the exhibition "Postcards from Ukraine" will open, which will show Russia's destruction of cultural monuments of Ukraine and Ukrainian books from Kharkiv burned by the war.

