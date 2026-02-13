Over the week, the court issued three acquittals in cases involving NABU and SAPO

The High Anti-Corruption Court acquitted the director of the "Khotynskyi" National Nature Park of the crime under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving an unlawful benefit). The court concluded that there was provocation on the part of law enforcement agencies. This was reported in his Telegram channel by former prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) Stanislav Bronyvytskyi, UNN reports.

He emphasized that provocation is regarded as bringing a knowingly innocent person to criminal responsibility.

The most powerful head of the SAP, who was part of the prosecutor's groups in these proceedings, demonstrates an unsurpassed result. One can safely enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and report suspicion - Bronyvytskyi noted.

In addition to the director of the "Khotynskyi" National Nature Park, the case also concerns Volodymyr Orlov, the deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, whom the High Anti-Corruption Court recently fully acquitted of bribery charges. Thus, according to the text of the HACC verdict, SAP head Oleksandr Klymenko was part of the group of prosecutors who supported the charges against Volodymyr Orlov in court. In particular, it was he who submitted motions for covert investigative actions. As a result, the High Anti-Corruption Court found Volodymyr Orlov not guilty and ruled that the SAP could not prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. According to Orlov's defense, there was no fact of money transfer or established damages in the case. Orlov himself is convinced that he became a victim of a political order, and the bail of UAH 22 million, which he was assigned earlier, is nothing more than an attempt by the system to "appoint a culprit." He also accused the investigation of manipulating evidence. This concerned recordings of covert investigative actions, where he three times refused to sign dubious documents to the provocateur. But these parts of the recordings were declassified only five months after the case began.

This also concerns the case of Judge Tetiana Denysiuk, whom the HACC Appeals Chamber acquitted. At the same time, the SAP insisted on imprisonment.