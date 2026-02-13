$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 7892 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 15402 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 17962 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 20433 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 43553 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 59356 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 45133 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 31232 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 41490 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 66801 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
93%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Due to enemy attacks, power outages in 6 regions and heating disruptions in Odesa, there are emergency blackoutsFebruary 13, 10:52 AM • 4820 views
China to provide Ukraine with humanitarian energy aid package - SybihaPhotoFebruary 13, 11:05 AM • 3882 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal AffairsFebruary 13, 11:20 AM • 39641 views
Zelenskyy received the first jointly produced attack drone in GermanyVideoFebruary 13, 12:14 PM • 5996 views
Slovakia and Hungary report disruptions in oil supply via the Druzhba pipelineVideo05:30 PM • 4076 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 43553 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 59356 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 50364 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 69509 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 110838 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure06:43 PM • 2240 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhoto06:03 PM • 2710 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 31757 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 32769 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 36439 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
The Guardian

Over the week, the court issued three acquittals in cases involving NABU and SAPO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court acquitted the director of the "Khotynskyi" National Nature Park of bribery, stating that law enforcement officers had provoked the crime. Also acquitted were Volodymyr Orlov, deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, who was accused of bribery, and Judge Tetiana Denysiuk.

Over the week, the court issued three acquittals in cases involving NABU and SAPO

The High Anti-Corruption Court acquitted the director of the "Khotynskyi" National Nature Park of the crime under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving an unlawful benefit). The court concluded that there was provocation on the part of law enforcement agencies. This was reported in his Telegram channel by former prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) Stanislav Bronyvytskyi, UNN reports.

He emphasized that provocation is regarded as bringing a knowingly innocent person to criminal responsibility.

The most powerful head of the SAP, who was part of the prosecutor's groups in these proceedings, demonstrates an unsurpassed result. One can safely enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and report suspicion

- Bronyvytskyi noted.

In addition to the director of the "Khotynskyi" National Nature Park, the case also concerns Volodymyr Orlov, the deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, whom the High Anti-Corruption Court recently fully acquitted of bribery charges. Thus, according to the text of the HACC verdict, SAP head Oleksandr Klymenko was part of the group of prosecutors who supported the charges against Volodymyr Orlov in court. In particular, it was he who submitted motions for covert investigative actions. As a result, the High Anti-Corruption Court found Volodymyr Orlov not guilty and ruled that the SAP could not prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. According to Orlov's defense, there was no fact of money transfer or established damages in the case. Orlov himself is convinced that he became a victim of a political order, and the bail of UAH 22 million, which he was assigned earlier, is nothing more than an attempt by the system to "appoint a culprit." He also accused the investigation of manipulating evidence. This concerned recordings of covert investigative actions, where he three times refused to sign dubious documents to the provocateur. But these parts of the recordings were declassified only five months after the case began.

This also concerns the case of Judge Tetiana Denysiuk, whom the HACC Appeals Chamber acquitted. At the same time, the SAP insisted on imprisonment.

Klymenko once told individual prosecutors during meetings that they did not know how to work and did not have a proactive stance. This was when the prosecutors reported that they saw no grounds for reporting suspicion. Prosecutors were changed, and Klymenko expelled some of them (such as Yuriy Petrovych Khyt) from the SAP, and then in the same Basan case, for which Khyt was expelled, an acquittal was obtained. Now the HACC has begun to react to obvious violations of the Criminal Procedure Code and fabricated suspicions and issues acquittals. And how many more cases are there in court where there are obvious acquittals and questions about the adoption of appropriate verdicts - it's a matter of time

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Social network
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast