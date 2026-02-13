Over the week, the court issued three acquittals in cases involving NABU and SAPO
Kyiv • UNN
The High Anti-Corruption Court acquitted the director of the "Khotynskyi" National Nature Park of bribery, stating that law enforcement officers had provoked the crime. Also acquitted were Volodymyr Orlov, deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, who was accused of bribery, and Judge Tetiana Denysiuk.
The High Anti-Corruption Court acquitted the director of the "Khotynskyi" National Nature Park of the crime under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving an unlawful benefit). The court concluded that there was provocation on the part of law enforcement agencies. This was reported in his Telegram channel by former prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) Stanislav Bronyvytskyi, UNN reports.
He emphasized that provocation is regarded as bringing a knowingly innocent person to criminal responsibility.
The most powerful head of the SAP, who was part of the prosecutor's groups in these proceedings, demonstrates an unsurpassed result. One can safely enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and report suspicion
In addition to the director of the "Khotynskyi" National Nature Park, the case also concerns Volodymyr Orlov, the deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, whom the High Anti-Corruption Court recently fully acquitted of bribery charges. Thus, according to the text of the HACC verdict, SAP head Oleksandr Klymenko was part of the group of prosecutors who supported the charges against Volodymyr Orlov in court. In particular, it was he who submitted motions for covert investigative actions. As a result, the High Anti-Corruption Court found Volodymyr Orlov not guilty and ruled that the SAP could not prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. According to Orlov's defense, there was no fact of money transfer or established damages in the case. Orlov himself is convinced that he became a victim of a political order, and the bail of UAH 22 million, which he was assigned earlier, is nothing more than an attempt by the system to "appoint a culprit." He also accused the investigation of manipulating evidence. This concerned recordings of covert investigative actions, where he three times refused to sign dubious documents to the provocateur. But these parts of the recordings were declassified only five months after the case began.
This also concerns the case of Judge Tetiana Denysiuk, whom the HACC Appeals Chamber acquitted. At the same time, the SAP insisted on imprisonment.
Klymenko once told individual prosecutors during meetings that they did not know how to work and did not have a proactive stance. This was when the prosecutors reported that they saw no grounds for reporting suspicion. Prosecutors were changed, and Klymenko expelled some of them (such as Yuriy Petrovych Khyt) from the SAP, and then in the same Basan case, for which Khyt was expelled, an acquittal was obtained. Now the HACC has begun to react to obvious violations of the Criminal Procedure Code and fabricated suspicions and issues acquittals. And how many more cases are there in court where there are obvious acquittals and questions about the adoption of appropriate verdicts - it's a matter of time