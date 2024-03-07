Over the last day, russia launched 6 missile strikes, 90 air attacks, and 115 volleyball attacks

Over the last day, 92 combat engagements took place. russia launched 6 missile and 90 air strikes. There were 115 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Details

Over the past day, 92 combat engagements took place, as a result of which the russians launched 6 missile and 90 air strikes, and fired 115 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

As a result, a number of settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions of Ukraine came under air and artillery strikes over the course of the day. More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Regarding the situation at the front:

Volyn and Polissya directions: no significant changes.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions: russians maintain military presence in the border areas.

Kupiansk sector: Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks in Kharkiv region.

Liman direction: Ukrainian defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Bakhmut direction: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 russian attacks in Donetsk region.

Avdiivka sector: Ukrainian troops repelled 21 enemy attacks in Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka direction: the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 20 times.

Orikhiv direction: Defense forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson sector: occupants made 1 unsuccessful attack.

The aviation of the Defense Forces also hit 7 areas of enemy personnel concentration. The missile forces carried out strikes aimed at 1 area of personnel, 1 ammunition depot and 4 enemy artillery pieces.

russia launched 4 missile strikes, 106 air attacks, 154 salvo attacks over the day