Over the last day, russia conducted 5 missile attacks, 113 air attacks, and 135 shelling. There are victims

Over the last day, 84 clashes took place. russia launched 5 missile and 113 air strikes, as well as 135 volleyball attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements; there are casualties. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the last day, 84 combat engagements took place. russians launched 5 missile and 113 air strikes, as well as 135 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The terrorist attacks of the russian federation resulted in injuries among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

Air strikes hit 17 settlements in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Kupyansk sector: 2 attacks near Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv region) were repelled.

Liman sector: 3 attacks were repelled near Terny and north of Vesele (Donetsk region).

Bakhmut sector: 7 attacks were repelled near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka sector: 22 attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Avdiivka and 7 attacks near Tonenke and Nevelske (Donetsk region).

Mariinka sector: 35 attacks repelled near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk region)

Novopavlivka sector: an attack south of Prechystivka (Donetsk region) was repelled.

Zaporizhzhia sector: an enemy attack west of Novopokrovka (Zaporizhzhia region) was repelled.

Add

The situation remains stable in the northern and Polissia sectors, where the JFO "North" is responsible. The enemy maintains military presence in the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 16 russian attack drones