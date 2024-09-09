Over 500 thousand explosive devices defused since the beginning of full-scale invasion - SES

The head of the State Emergency Service, Andriy Danik, said that more than 500,000 explosive devices have been defused by the State Emergency Service since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 500 thousand explosive devices have been defused - Danik said.

According to him, some areas that have already been demined have to be demined again because of cluster munitions used by Russia.

Recall

There are 53 certified humanitarian demining operators in Ukraine, as well as units of the SES, National Police, National Guard, State Special Transport Service, and State Border Guard Service.