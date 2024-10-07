On the anniversary of the attack on Israel: US announces new sanctions against international Hamas funding network

On the anniversary of the terrorist attack on Israel, Washington will announce new sanctions against a number of individuals and legal entities involved in the financing of the Hamas group. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US Treasury Department.

The new U.S. sanctions target three individuals and one fictitious charitable organization that are known international financial supporters of Hamas, as well as one financial institution controlled by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. Treasury Department also imposed restrictions on Hamas's longtime supporter, businessman Hamid al-Ahmar, who is a Yemeni citizen but permanently resides in Turkey.

The sanctions list also includes nine of his companies, which play an important role in raising funds for the group, "often under the guise of charitable activities." The companies are located in Yemen, the Czech Republic, Lebanon, and Turkey.

All of them play an important role in the external flow of funds for Hamas, often under the guise of charitable activities that finance the group's terrorist activities - noted the US Treasury Department.

The agency reminds that this is the eighth announcement of sanctions targeting Hamas's financial support networks after the terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, 2023.

