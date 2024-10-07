On the anniversary of the attack on Israel: US announces new sanctions against international Hamas funding network

ukenru
11:19 PM • 42694 views

08:24 PM • 100903 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163043 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135718 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141869 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138442 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180239 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112004 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171178 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104712 views

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140481 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 140278 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 89712 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 107908 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 110042 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163043 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180239 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171178 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 198597 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 187605 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 140278 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 140481 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 145821 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137299 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 154244 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20877 views

On the anniversary of the attack on Israel, the United States announced sanctions against individuals and organizations involved in financing Hamas. The restrictions apply to three individuals, a fictitious charitable organization and a financial institution in Gaza.

On the anniversary of the terrorist attack on Israel, Washington will announce new sanctions against a number of individuals and legal entities involved in the financing of the Hamas group. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US Treasury Department.  

Details

The new U.S. sanctions target three individuals and one fictitious charitable organization that are known international financial supporters of Hamas, as well as one financial institution controlled by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. Treasury Department also imposed restrictions on Hamas's longtime supporter, businessman Hamid al-Ahmar, who is a Yemeni citizen but permanently resides in Turkey.

Anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel on October 7: Thousands gather in Tel Aviv to honor the victims07.10.24, 09:09 • 15115 views

The sanctions list also includes nine of his companies, which play an important role in raising funds for the group, "often under the guise of charitable activities." The companies are located in Yemen, the Czech Republic, Lebanon, and Turkey.

All of them play an important role in the external flow of funds for Hamas, often under the guise of charitable activities that finance the group's terrorist activities

- noted the US Treasury Department.

The agency reminds that this is the eighth announcement of sanctions targeting Hamas's financial support networks after the terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Recall

A senior U.S. State Department official says Israel has not given guarantees not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities in response to missile strikes. The U.S. hopes for Israel's "wisdom" but is uncertain about its plans.

Israel declares new areas on the border with Lebanon a closed military zone07.10.24, 01:18 • 17375 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
israelIsrael
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
lebanonLebanon
czech-republicCzech Republic
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
iranIran
tel-avivTel Aviv
yemenYemen

