Anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel on October 7: Thousands gather in Tel Aviv to honor the victims

Thousands of people gathered over the weekend for events marking the first anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Cities including Tel Aviv, London, Paris, and Berlin held candlelight vigils, memorials, and marches. In Tel Aviv, a rally was held in memory of the victims of the massacre at the Nova dance festival. This was reported by AFP, according to UNN.

The first candlelight vigils, memorials, and marches in honor of the anniversary were held in cities ranging from Tel Aviv to London Paris and Berlin, with more events planned for Monday around the world.

In Tel Aviv, friends and relatives of the 370 people killed in the massacre at the Nova dance festival held a candlelight vigil in a concert hall. Amid neon lights and music, they lit candles for their loved ones.

In London, thousands of people gathered in Hyde Park, waving Israeli flags and “Bring Them Home” signs with the faces of hostages still being held by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

Photos of those killed on October 7 were shown on a large screen, and the audience lit candles.

On Saturday, about 650 people took part in a commemorative rally in Berlin. Police said they detained 26 people who shouted insults at the participants.

Thousands of people gathered in Paris on Sunday to honor the victims of the terrorist attack.

In Geneva, 300 people gathered in front of the UN office on Sunday evening to honor the memory of the victims.

However, as noted, in a video message and post on the X website, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Daniel Meron condemned the organization for failing to “adopt a resolution that holds Hamas and its supporters accountable.

The attack on October 7 killed 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to AFP estimates based on official Israeli data, including hostages killed in captivity.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 41,870 people, most of them civilians, according to the territory's health ministry, which the United Nations has deemed reliable.

In a statement late Sunday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “One year on from these horrific terrorist attacks, we must stand unequivocally with the Jewish community and unite as a country.

“We should never look the other way when it comes to hatred.

He also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and for the free flow of aid to Gaza.

“Nor should we look the other way as civilians bear the terrible consequences of this conflict in the Middle East.

On Monday, in addition to the official ceremony in Jerusalem, President Isaac Herzog will lead a memorial ceremony at dawn in Sderot, the closest Israeli city to Gaza. More than 50 people were killed in the attack.

A rally will also be held in Kibbutz Be'eri, where more than 120 people were killed in the attack, demanding the return of the remaining hostages.