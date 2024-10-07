Anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel on October 7: Thousands gather in Tel Aviv to honor the victims

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 11560 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88171 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158823 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133456 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140527 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137775 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178093 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111936 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169485 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138021 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137574 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 76994 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105856 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108045 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158823 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178093 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169485 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196961 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186035 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137574 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138021 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145113 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136611 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153619 views
Actual
Anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel on October 7: Thousands gather in Tel Aviv to honor the victims

Anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel on October 7: Thousands gather in Tel Aviv to honor the victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15115 views

In Tel Aviv and other cities around the world, rallies were held to commemorate the victims of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Thousands of people gathered for memorial events, honoring the victims and demanding the release of hostages.

Thousands of people gathered over the weekend for events marking the first anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Cities including Tel Aviv, London, Paris, and Berlin held candlelight vigils, memorials, and marches. In Tel Aviv, a rally was held in memory of the victims of the massacre at the Nova dance festival. This was reported by AFP, according to UNN

The first candlelight vigils, memorials, and marches in honor of the anniversary were held in cities ranging from Tel Aviv to London  Paris and Berlin, with more events planned for Monday around the world.

In Tel Aviv, friends and relatives of the 370 people killed in the massacre at the Nova dance festival held a candlelight vigil in a concert hall. Amid neon lights and music, they lit candles for their loved ones.

In London, thousands of people gathered in Hyde Park, waving Israeli flags and “Bring Them Home” signs with the faces of hostages still being held by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

Photos of those killed on October 7 were shown on a large screen, and the audience lit candles.

On Saturday, about 650 people took part in a commemorative rally in Berlin. Police said they detained 26 people who shouted insults at the participants.

Thousands of people gathered in Paris on Sunday to honor the victims of the terrorist attack.

In Geneva, 300 people gathered in front of the UN office on Sunday evening to honor the memory of the victims.

However, as noted, in a video message and post on the X website, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Daniel Meron condemned the organization for failing to “adopt a resolution that holds Hamas and its supporters accountable.

Israel declares new areas on the border with Lebanon a closed military zone07.10.24, 01:18 • 17374 views

The attack on October 7 killed 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to AFP estimates based on official Israeli data, including hostages killed in captivity.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 41,870 people, most of them civilians, according to the territory's health ministry, which the United Nations has deemed reliable.

In a statement late Sunday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “One year on from these horrific terrorist attacks, we must stand unequivocally with the Jewish community and unite as a country.

“We should never look the other way when it comes to hatred.

He also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and for the free flow of aid to Gaza.

Israel strikes Hamas command centers in the Gaza Strip, allegedly operating in a hospital07.10.24, 05:56 • 26553 views

“Nor should we look the other way as civilians bear the terrible consequences of this conflict in the Middle East.

On Monday, in addition to the official ceremony in Jerusalem, President Isaac Herzog will lead a memorial ceremony at dawn in Sderot, the closest Israeli city to Gaza. More than 50 people were killed in the attack.

A rally will also be held in Kibbutz Be'eri, where more than 120 people were killed in the attack, demanding the return of the remaining hostages.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
israelIsrael
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
jerusalemJerusalem
united-nationsUnited Nations
parisParis
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
tel-avivTel Aviv
londonLondon
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising