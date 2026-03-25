Oleksiy Kavytskyi, heir to the founders of Helen Marlen Group, has passed away

Oleksiy Kavytskyi, son of Ukrainian entrepreneurs Mykhailo and Oksana Kavytskyi, founders of Helen Marlen Group — one of the leading Ukrainian companies in retail and fashion — has passed away. This was reported by UNN with reference to the "Bold Font" Telegram channel.

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Oleksiy Kavytskyi was an active participant in the development of the family business, managing company projects and promoting the brand in the Ukrainian and international markets.

Information regarding the circumstances of his death is not currently being disclosed.

Helen Marlen Group is known for its high-quality collections of clothing, accessories, and perfumes, as well as the development of a network of stores in major Ukrainian cities. Undoubtedly, the death of the company's heir came as a great surprise to the business community and brand admirers.

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