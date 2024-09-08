Official car of the head of the 93rd Brigade's patronage service burned in Dnipro

Alina Karnaukhova's official car was burned in Dnipro. This was reported by journalist Andriy Tsaplienko, according to UNN.

Details

In Dnipro, unknown persons burned the official car of Alina Karnaukhova, head of the patronage service of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade “Kholodny Yar”.

Law enforcement officers have already opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

Recall

Unfortunately, this is not the first case of arson attacks on the vehicles of the 93rd Brigade.

