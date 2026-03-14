Occupiers in Shakhtarsk confiscated over a thousand apartments from Ukrainians - CPD

The occupation administration of the city of Shakhtarsk in Donetsk region announced that it had recognized more than a thousand apartments as "ownerless", 250 of which allegedly became the property of the so-called municipal authorities. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the remaining "ownerless apartments" are also planned to be confiscated in the near future.

Russian propaganda claims that this real estate will eventually be transferred to the "needy", but the realities in the temporarily occupied territories show that the occupiers are at least not in a hurry to provide housing to local residents who lost it due to Russian shelling. Most often, housing in the temporarily occupied territories is received by Russian military personnel or "specialists" from Russia. - the report says.

It is indicated that the practice of confiscating "ownerless" housing by the occupiers is actually looting, which the Russian authorities are trying to cover up with the appearance of legality.

"In fact, any decisions of the occupiers regarding the property of Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories are legally null and void and have no legal force," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

Ukrainian citizens who left the occupied territories are trying to return to re-register real estate according to Russian rules, but face filtration procedures. Without this, their housing is recognized as "ownerless", and an attempt to return may lead to an entry ban.

Russians continue to appropriate housing of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories