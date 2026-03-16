Occupiers in Kherson Oblast militarize children through the Zarnitsa 2.0 game - Center for Countering Disinformation

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the occupiers continue to militarize children through the military-patriotic game "Zarnitsa 2.0". This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Gauleiter of the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, announced the formation of a headquarters to organize the all-Russian military-patriotic game "Zarnitsa 2.0". Representatives of the occupation authorities, Rosgvardia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, "Yunarmia", student corps, and public organizations were involved in the work.

Russia systematically militarizes children in the occupied territories, preparing a new generation for war and unquestioning loyalty to the regime. "Zarnitsa 2.0" is not a sports game, but an instrument of military training for teenagers, which normalizes violence, instills a cult of the army, and forms a readiness to fight for the interests of the Kremlin. - the report says.

It is indicated that the involvement of Rosgvardia, "Yunarmia", and occupation structures testifies to a large-scale campaign to educate future soldiers.

"The goal of the occupiers is to turn children into a resource for continuing the war. Militarization through 'patriotic games' destroys childhood, imposes aggressive values, and prepares a generation that will perceive war as a norm of life," the CPD summarizes.

Recall

The Russian administration continues the policy of militarizing Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories. According to the Mariupol City Council, the first specialized class of the military movement "Yunarmia" in the so-called "DPR" was created on the basis of local school No. 41, involving 17 fifth-grade students.

Russia uses cultural events to militarize children in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation