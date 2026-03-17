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Occupiers dropped 200 aerial bombs and attacked 171 times in 24 hours - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The General Staff recorded 171 clashes, 70 airstrikes, and the use of 9616 drones. The Defense Forces eliminated 930 invaders and almost 2000 enemy drones.

Occupiers dropped 200 aerial bombs and attacked 171 times in 24 hours - General Staff

Over the past day, 171 combat engagements were recorded. On March 16, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 70 air strikes, dropping 200 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also used 9616 kamikaze drones and carried out 3715 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, in the areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region: Ivanivka, Havrylivka, Orly, Samiilivka, Levadne; Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Kopani, Charivne, Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia region and Prydniprovske, Tomyna Balka, Lvivske in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of concentration of manpower and equipment.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 87 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements over the past day, including four using MLRS. They launched five air strikes using 15 KABs. Four combat engagements were recorded during the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders towards the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked nine times towards Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Hlushkivka, Novoosinove, Kupyansk, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to penetrate our defense towards Drobysheve, Lyman, Stavky, Dibrova, and Borova.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped 10 attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Yampil, Platonivka, Riznykivka, Ozerne, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to improve its position by assaulting towards Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders, according to updated information, stopped 31 offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Myrnograd, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Udachne, Kotlyne, Filiia, Novomykolaivka, and Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked five times towards Danylivka and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 21 attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Zaliznychne, Myrny, Zelene, Charivne, Huliaipilske, and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy attempts to improve their position were recorded.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 930 people. The enemy also lost two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 20 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, 1991 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 120 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 17, Russians attacked Ukraine with 178 drones, 154 of which were shot down or suppressed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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