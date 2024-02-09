Occupants shoot captured AFU soldiers: prosecutor's office launches investigation

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the killing of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers. The Russians shot one unarmed prisoner and killed another by throwing a grenade into a dugout. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the statement said.

It is noted that today, February 9, a video of the shooting of Ukrainian defenders during the capture of our positions near the village of Klishchiyivka, Bakhmut district, by the occupation forces was spread on social networks.

"The video from the enemy drone shows the commander of one of the units of the aggressor state's army probably giving an order not to take the enemy prisoner during the assault on the trenches of the Ukrainian army. During the attack on the positions, the Russian military shot one unarmed prisoner who came out to them with his hands up. And they killed the second one by throwing a grenade into the dugout. - the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office emphasizes that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

Recall

In December, a video of the execution of Ukrainian soldiers by the occupiers was circulated online . Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets condemned the execution of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered as a war crime in violation of the Geneva Conventions and demanded that the Red Cross and the UN take action.