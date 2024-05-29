ukenru
Occupants continue to build a railroad from Rostov-on-Don to Crimea through Zaporizhzhia region - Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian occupants continue to build a railroad from Rostov-on-Don through the occupied Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions to the occupied Crimea.

The construction of a railway from Rostov-on-Don through the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions to the temporarily occupied Crimea continues. It is mostly moving from Donetsk region to Zaporizhzhia region. The head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov told about it during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Yes, unfortunately, we are monitoring it, and unfortunately, the construction is ongoing. Mostly it is moving from Donetsk region towards Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy is building an extremely important logistics artery for itself, which will definitely be a problem for us, so we should do everything possible to prevent them from implementing it

- Fedorov said.

Recall

In November last year, the Russian occupiers began to build a railroad from Rostov-on-Don in Russia through the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In March, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Andriy Yusov, stated that the railroadbeing built by the enemy in the temporarily occupied territory in southern Ukraine to Crimea is a serious and significant target for the Defense Forces.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar

