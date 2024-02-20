Occupants attacked Kramatorsk: two explosions occurred in the city, three wounded reported

Kramatorsk is under enemy fire again. According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, two explosions occurred in the city, three people were wounded, UNN reports.

"Two explosions occurred in the city around 8 p.m. today - Russians hit the industrial zone and residential buildings. We know about three wounded and numerous damaged high-rise buildings. We are establishing the final consequences of the shelling," said Filashkin.

He called on all residents of the region to evacuate in a timely manner.