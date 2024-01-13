Occupants attacked Dniprovske in Kherson region in the morning, one person wounded

Russian occupants attacked Dniprovske in Kherson region in the morning. A woman was injured in the limbs. At night, Sadove came under attack, an elderly man was injured. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

The enemy continues to attack Kherson region. Sadove came under attack at night. A private house burned down. An elderly man was injured. In the morning, the attack took place in Dniprovske. A woman born in 1960 sustained limb injuries - the statement said.

It is noted that the photo shows Sadove after the Russian terror.

Addendum

Kherson region suffered 71 hostile attacks over the last day. Two people died as a result of the attacks.