Occupants advance in Krasnohorivka, near Novohrodivka and Vuhledar - DeepState

The invaders advanced in Krasnohorivka, near Novohrodivka and Vuhledar. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Recall

According to the General Staff, 46 combat engagements of varying intensity were registered in the Kurakhove sector. The most active fighting took place in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. Occupants also attacked in the direction of Halytsynivka, Ukrayinske and Zhelanne Pershne.

