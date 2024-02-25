Number of victims of Russian drone attack on Odesa on February 23 increases: woman dies in hospital

The number of victims of the Russian drone attack on Odesa on February 23 has increased. A 72-year-old woman died in the hospital after being pulled out of the rubble by rescuers, under which she had been trapped for about two hours. This was reported by the head of the regional state administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

"I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends...", said the head of the OVA.

As a reminder, on February 23, the enemy attacked Odesa region with attack drones.

As a result of hostile shelling, a residential building in Odesa was destroyed and caught fire.

Consequences of another Russian attack on Odesa

Three people were injured. A woman born in 1962 had 70% burns of her body and severe burn shock, her daughter born in 1993 also suffered severe burns of 10% of her body surface and numerous bone fractures.

Another victim, a 72-year-old woman who had been under the rubble for almost two hours, suffered thermal burns of 40% of her body and fractures of her limbs.