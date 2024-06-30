Number of victims of Russian attack in Kharkiv rises to eight - RMA

According to preliminary data, eight people have already been injured as a result of a hostile strike by the KAB on Kharkiv today, June 30, said RMA head Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

"Unfortunately, one person died. The number of injured has increased to eight," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the fire caused by the Russian strike has been localized.

An 8-month-old baby was injured and a post office burned down as a result of an enemy strike on Kharkiv.