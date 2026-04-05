Novorossiysk reports port attack, fires, and debris hitting an apartment building

In Novorossiysk, on the night of Monday, drone attacks, explosions in the port area, and damage to residential buildings were reported. According to preliminary data, UAV debris hit an apartment building, and there are also reports of fires in various parts of the city, local witnesses and monitoring channels report, writes UNN.

Details

According to information that appeared in local public groups and Telegram channels, explosions were heard in the city, after which residents began reporting an attack on port infrastructure. Separately, reports emerged of confirmed hits in the area of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's base in Novorossiysk. Monitoring channels suggest that Kalibr cruise missile carriers may have been hit, but there is currently no official confirmation of this information.

Debris damaged a residential building

Novorossiysk Mayor Andrey Kravchenko reported that drone debris hit an apartment building in the Southern inner-city district. According to him, information about casualties is being clarified.

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Emergency and special services are working at the scene. A temporary accommodation point for residents has been set up at School No. 29.

Fires are also reported

In addition, there is information about fires in the Eastern inner-city district of Novorossiysk. Relevant services have also been dispatched there.

Information on the extent of damage, possible casualties, and the consequences of the attack is currently being clarified.

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