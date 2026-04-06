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Novorossiysk reported a new UAV attack on the Shesharis oil terminal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2476 views

In Novorossiysk, drones attacked the Shesharis oil terminal and industrial facilities. Debris fell on the territory of enterprises and a residential building in the city.

Novorossiysk reported a new UAV attack on the Shesharis oil terminal

In the Russian city of Novorossiysk, on the night of April 6, there were new reports of a drone attack and explosions in the area of industrial facilities. According to local authorities and OSINT analysis, the Sheshkharis oil terminal may have been hit, local authorities and Astra report, writes UNN.

Details

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai stated that "UAV debris" fell on the territory of two enterprises in the city. According to the official version, a fire broke out at one of the facilities, which was allegedly quickly extinguished.

Novorossiysk Mayor Andriy Kravchenko also reported that drone debris fell on an apartment building in the Southern inner-city district. Information about possible casualties is currently being clarified.

A key oil facility may have been hit

At the same time, the Astra publication, citing its own OSINT analysis, reported that the Sheshkharis transshipment complex was likely the target of the attack. Journalists made this conclusion based on the geolocation of a video published by eyewitnesses.

"Sheshkharis" is one of the most important oil facilities in southern Russia. The terminal is part of the "Chernomortransneft" structure and is used for receiving, storing, and shipping oil and petroleum products to tankers.

There is currently no information on the extent of possible damage to the facility.

Novorossiysk reports port attack, fires, and debris hitting an apartment building05.04.26, 23:36 • 11535 views

Stepan Haftko

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