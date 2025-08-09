Nova Poshta launches "Profitable Sunday" promotion: 15% discount on shipments from parcel lockers

From August 10 to November 30, 2025, Nova Poshta clients will be able to save money by using parcel lockers every Sunday. As part of the "Profitable Sunday" promotion, the company offers a 15% discount on shipments created from a parcel locker on this day of the week.

The offer applies to all parcels and documents that meet the standard dimensions of a parcel locker (up to 20 kg and no larger than 40×60×30 cm), regardless of their destination — to a branch, another parcel locker, to a town or village, or even with address delivery.

"We are constantly working to make delivery even more accessible and convenient. Parcel lockers are about the freedom to choose time and place. Now, there's also an added benefit. The Sunday discount is our way of thanking customers for their trust in automated services," says Pavlo Daniman, Marketing Director of Nova Poshta.

How to use the discount:

create a shipment in the mobile application or on the website;

load the parcel into the parcel locker cell on Sunday.

The discount is applied automatically. No promo codes or additional actions are required.

Additional information:

The promotion is valid every Sunday from 10.08.2025 to 30.11.2025.

Applies to shipments from a parcel locker up to 20 kg (parcels and documents).

Includes delivery services to a branch, parcel locker, to a town/village, address delivery, and packaging cost.

The discount does not apply to the declared value fee and other additional services.

More details at the link.