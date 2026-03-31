"No good news": Kallas states there is no decision yet on the €90 billion loan for Ukraine

Today there is no "good news" regarding the payment of the EU loan of 90 billion euros to Ukraine, work on "overcoming obstacles" continues and a decision is expected at the next European Council, said the head of the bloc's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, during a visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, writes UNN.

We have some obstacles on the way when it comes to the 20th sanctions package as well as the disbursement of the loan. The work is ongoing to overcome these obstacles, but unfortunately today I do not have the good news to deliver here, that this loan will be imbursed. So that is why we are still working and hopefully we will get this decision for the next European Council - said Kallas.

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Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the March EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine, but denied a connection between his opposition and the elections.

After that, the EU assured that the decision on €90 billion for Ukraine would be implemented - "one way or another."

How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine