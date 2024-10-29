Nightmares can be tamed with a single piano chord

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20861 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 114912 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 173309 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108965 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345141 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174349 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145449 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196287 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125048 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108224 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+6°
0m/s
66%
Popular news

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 12481 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 11061 views

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM • 9138 views

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM • 8614 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 8212 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 20861 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88348 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 114912 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 173309 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161373 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22654 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25319 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39209 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47742 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136278 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Nightmares can be tamed with a single piano chord

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86450 views

Researchers have found that the C69 piano chord during sleep can significantly reduce the number of nightmares. The experiment showed a decrease in the frequency of bad dreams from 2.94 to 0.19 per week.

Nightmares can be tamed with a single piano chord

If you have nightmares while you sleep, there is something you can do about it. According to Swiss research, the solution lies in a single piano chord.

Writes UNN with reference to ScienceAlert.

Context 

Using non-invasive methods of emotional manipulation, it is possible to limit the number of nightmares in a dream.

One non-invasive method is imagery rehearsal therapy, in which patients rewrite their most painful and frequent nightmares to give them a happy ending. Then they "rehearse" telling themselves this rewritten story - that is, they try to rewrite the nightmare.

Important detail: scientists have found that playing sounds that people associate with a particular stimulus during sleep helps to enhance the memory of that stimulus. This was called targeted memory reactivation (TMR). At the same time, it was necessary to find out whether this could increase the effectiveness of imagery rehearsal therapy (IRT).

The theory was investigated: the researchers offered 36 patients diagnosed with nightmare disorder to combine several treatments. As it turned out, the proposed therapy really helped reduce the frequency of their bad dreams.

How the study was conducted

The participants in the experiment filled out a dream and sleep diary for two weeks. All volunteers were given one IRT session. At this point, half of the group underwent a TMR session, creating a connection between the positive version of their nightmares and the sound.

The other half served as a control group, imagining a less frightening version of the nightmare without being exposed to positive sounds.

Both groups were given sleep headphones that played a sound (a C69 piano chord) during sleep, every 10 seconds during REM sleep, when nightmares occurred most frequently.

The groups were evaluated after two weeks of additional diary entries and then again after three months without any treatment.

Scientists discover new sign of early stage of Alzheimer's disease28.10.24, 17:27 • 15988 views

At the beginning of the study, the control group had an average of 2.58 nightmares per week, and the TMR group had an average of 2.94 nightmares per week. By the end of the study, the number of nightmares in the control group had dropped to 1.02 per week, and in the TMR group to only 0.19. Even more promising, the TMR group reported an increase in the number of happy dreams.

During the three months of follow-up, nightmares increased slightly in both groups, to 1.48 and 0.33 per week, respectively. However, this is still an impressive reduction in nightmare frequency, the researchers say, suggesting that using TMR to support IRT leads to more effective treatment.

We were pleasantly surprised by how well the participants adhered to and tolerated the study procedures, such as performing daily imagery rehearsal therapy sessions and wearing a sleeping headband overnight

- explained psychiatrist Lampros Perogamvros of the Geneva University Hospital and the University of Geneva in Switzerland.

Recall

Healthy sleep is an important component of overall well-being, but many people have difficulty falling asleep. To improve your sleep quality, try making 7 drinksthat have calming properties.

How to create a Halloween mood without getting too scared: five incredible cartoons25.10.24, 20:20 • 18059 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthUNN Lite
Switzerland
Brent
$69.72
Bitcoin
$82,906.40
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,117.99
Ethereum
$1,788.87