New power outage in Cuba due to Hurricane Oscar
A new power grid failure occurred in Cuba during repair work. Hurricane Oscar is hampering the restoration of power supply, which was damaged earlier due to a malfunction at the country's largest power plant.
Cuba has another power outage due to Hurricane Oscar. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Cuba, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Cuban Ministry of Energy, on Sunday, during repair work, a new failure occurred in the country's power grid. Over the weekend, attempts were made to restore the power grid, which was seriously damaged on Friday.
The resumption of electricity supply is hampered by Hurricane Oscar, which, according to the US National Hurricane Watch Center, hit eastern Cuba early on Monday, Finnish time.
The primary cause of the power outage was a malfunction at the country's largest power plant. The local authorities are taking all necessary measures to eliminate the consequences of the disaster and restore power supply to the population.