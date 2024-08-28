New Hampshire man dies of mosquito-borne disease

In the northeastern United States, a man died of Eastern Encephalitis (EE), a rare mosquito-borne disease, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America.

Stephen Perry, 41, from New Hampshire, was hospitalized with a serious central nervous system disease. A week later, the man died.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported that a man died after contracting the equine equine encephalitis virus.

Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare but serious disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. The last recorded human infection with this virus in New Hampshire was in 2014. At that time, the virus was detected in three people - two of them later died during the course of the disease.

About a third of people die from infections, and many end up with permanent physical or mental disabilities. So, this is a serious infection. We want people to know that it exists and is circulating - said state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.

In the United States, the virus was detected in one horse and seven groups of mosquitoes in the state. The virus has also been reported in neighboring states, including Massachusetts (one person, one horse, and 69 mosquito samples) and Vermont (one person and 47 mosquito samples).

