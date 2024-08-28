ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124056 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128189 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 210232 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159606 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156514 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144484 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204713 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112573 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192672 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105176 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 90498 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 65033 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103569 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100375 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 51057 views
Actual people
Actual places
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14100 views

A 41-year-old New Hampshire resident has died of equine equine encephalitis, a rare mosquito-borne disease. This is the first case of human infection with the virus in the state since 2014.

In the northeastern United States, a man died of Eastern Encephalitis (EE), a rare mosquito-borne disease, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America.

Details

Stephen Perry, 41, from New Hampshire, was hospitalized with a serious central nervous system disease. A week later, the man died.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported that a man died after contracting the equine equine encephalitis virus.

For reference

Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare but serious disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. The last recorded human infection with this virus in New Hampshire was in 2014. At that time, the virus was detected in three people - two of them later died during the course of the disease.

About a third of people die from infections, and many end up with permanent physical or mental disabilities. So, this is a serious infection. We want people to know that it exists and is circulating

- said state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.

28.08.23, 21:54 • 4338230 views

In the United States, the virus was detected in one horse and seven groups of mosquitoes in the state. The virus has also been reported in neighboring states, including Massachusetts (one person, one horse, and 69 mosquito samples) and Vermont (one person and 47 mosquito samples).

The number of severe coronavirus patients is growing in Kyiv: more and more children are sick20.08.24, 19:40 • 22715 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

