Netflix plans to make a series based on the Scooby-Doo cartoon - media

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Netflix plans to make a series based on the Scooby-Doo cartoon - media

Netflix plans to make a series based on the Scooby-Doo cartoon - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 129773 views

Netflix is planning to create a Scooby-Doo series based on the original Hanna-Barbera cartoons, which will be produced by Warner Bros. Television, and executive produced by Josh Appelbaum, Scott Rosenberg, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Lee London Redman.

The Netflix streaming service plans to make a Scooby-Doo series based on a series of cartoons of the same name. This was reported by Variety, UNN, citing its own sources.

Details

It is noted that Netflix is preparing an agreement to create a script for a series based on the original Hanna-Barbera cartoons. 

Currently the details of the plot are kept secret. However, according to the publication, the producer  of Scooby-Doo will be Warner Bros. Television.

The series will be written by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who will also serve as executive producers alongside Midnight Radio's Andre Nemec and Jeff Pinkner.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Lee London Redman will executive produce through Berlanti productions. The company currently has an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. 

What to watch: review of series premieres in May30.04.24, 13:14 • 337704 views

Addendum

In 2002, a movie based on Scooby-Doo was already released. It starred Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini, and Neil Fanning voiced Scooby. The movie was successful and grossed over $250 million worldwide. 

The sequel with the same cast, Scooby-Doo: Monsters on the Loose" was released in 2004 and grossed over $180 million.

There have also been many Scooby-Doo animation projects over the years, starting with the original cartoon series of the late 1960s. 

Recall

Netflix's revenues soared in the first quarter of 2023 due to the password sharing ban, adding 9.3 million new subscribers to nearly 270 million

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

netflixNetflix

