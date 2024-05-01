Netflix plans to make a series based on the Scooby-Doo cartoon - media

The Netflix streaming service plans to make a Scooby-Doo series based on a series of cartoons of the same name. This was reported by Variety, UNN, citing its own sources.

Details

It is noted that Netflix is preparing an agreement to create a script for a series based on the original Hanna-Barbera cartoons.

Currently the details of the plot are kept secret. However, according to the publication, the producer of Scooby-Doo will be Warner Bros. Television.

The series will be written by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who will also serve as executive producers alongside Midnight Radio's Andre Nemec and Jeff Pinkner.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Lee London Redman will executive produce through Berlanti productions. The company currently has an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

What to watch: review of series premieres in May

Addendum

In 2002, a movie based on Scooby-Doo was already released. It starred Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini, and Neil Fanning voiced Scooby. The movie was successful and grossed over $250 million worldwide.

The sequel with the same cast, Scooby-Doo: Monsters on the Loose" was released in 2004 and grossed over $180 million.

There have also been many Scooby-Doo animation projects over the years, starting with the original cartoon series of the late 1960s.

Recall

Netflix's revenues soared in the first quarter of 2023 due to the password sharing ban, adding 9.3 million new subscribers to nearly 270 million