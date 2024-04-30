What to watch: review of series premieres in May

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104275 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113485 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156091 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159461 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256680 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175323 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166281 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148460 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229556 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 38332 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 44450 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 51056 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 49031 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 37666 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256680 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229556 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215315 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240895 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227441 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104275 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76873 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82833 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114246 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115077 views
What to watch: review of series premieres in May

What to watch: review of series premieres in May

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 337708 views

In May, viewers will be able to enjoy a number of new series that will tell a variety of stories: a drama about an Atlanta oligarch facing bankruptcy, a historical drama about Auschwitz, an animated Star Wars anthology, a sci-fi thriller about parallel realities, a documentary about a con man in Hollywood, and other premieres.

 May will bring us premieres of a number of series - we have selected the best ones for you. The story of A Real Man, Queen of Scams, and Star Wars antagonists - what to watch in May.

UNN offers a selection of TV series that will start airing in May.

A Man in Full - A Man in Full (USA, Netflix, drama/business, season 1, premiere - May 2).

The mini-series based on the novel of the same name by Tom Wolfe will tell the story of Atlanta real estate tycoon Charlie Crooker.  The protagonist will face insidious enemies trying to take over his life's work and unexpected bankruptcy. The show stars Jeff Daniels (Steve Jobs, The News), Diane Lane (Man of Steel, Judge Dredd), Tom Pelfrey (Banshee, Ozark, Love and Death), Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels, Kill Bill, Elementary) and others. The mini-series will consist of six episodes, all of which will be released simultaneously.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (USA, Peacock, drama/war, season 1, premiere - May 2).

The historical series is based on the novel of the same name by journalist and writer Hether Morris. The novel is based on real events. The main character, Ludwig (Lale) Sokolov, is a Slovakian Jew, a prisoner of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Upon his arrival at the camp, he is assigned to be a tattoo artist, responsible for applying identification numbers to the prisoners' forearms. It was in the camp that he met his compatriot Gita. The young people fall in love. But the couple attracts the constant attention of SS officers. After 60 years, Sokolov meets the writer Hether Morris, who tells his story. Starring: Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey.

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire - Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (USA, Disney+, animation, premiere on May 4).

The six-episode anthology series will tell the story of two characters. The events will take place in different times, but will be thematically connected. This time, the authors will focus our attention on the stories of Morgan Elsbeth, who we could see in The Mandalorian, and Barriss Offie from The Clone Wars. We will learn about the complicated past of Morgan Elsbeth's sister of the night, who eventually became an ally of Imperial Admiral Thrawn, as well as the story of Barriss after her transition to the dark side of the force when she has to face the Grand Inquisitor. Starring: Diane Lee Inosanto, Meredith Sullenger. 

  Dark Matter - Dark Matter (USA, Apple TV+, drama/thriller/science fiction, season 1, premiered on May 8).

The series is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Blake Crouch, who is also the show's creator. Chicago-based physicist Jason Dessen suddenly finds himself in an alternate version of his life. He tries to get back to his family, but to do so, he will have to travel through a series of parallel realities and meet other versions of himself. In the main roles: Joel Edgerton (the second Star Wars trilogy, The King), Jennifer Connelly (Labyrinth, Requiem for a Dream, Top Gun: Maverick), Alice Braga (Elysium, Suicide Squad: Mission Impossible), Jimmy Simpson (Wild West World, House of Cards). The first season of the series will consist of eight episodes, the first two of which will be released simultaneously, and the rest - once a week with the finale on June 26.

Hollywood Con Queen (USA, Apple TV+, documentary/crime, premieres on May 8).

  The documentary project tells the story of a mysterious figure who was nicknamed the Queen of Scams. This person used manipulation and promises of career advancement to swindle people out of their fortunes and exploit their victims from the film industry. Eventually, she attracted the attention of private investigators and investigative journalist Scott Johnson from The Hollywood Reporter, who began to unravel the Queen's series of brazen crimes. The series will consist of three episodes. 

Bodkin - Bodkin (USA, Netflix, black comedy/thriller, season 1, premiered on May 9).

The series takes place in a charming Irish town, which is full of terrifying secrets. A group of friends who run their own podcast begin investigating the mysterious disappearance of three people. However, the story they find themselves immersed in turns out to be much more mysterious and intricate than they could have expected. The series stars American comedian Will Forte (Saturday Night Live) in the title role. The first season of the series will consist of seven episodes, all of which will be released simultaneously.

The Big Cigar - The Big Cigar (USA, Apple TV+, biographical drama/thriller, premieres on May 17).

The mini-series tells the story of Huey Percy Newton, an African-American revolutionary who co-founded the radical Black Panther organization. The hero is wanted by all US law enforcement agencies, so he decides to flee to Cuba. In this adventure, the popular film producer Burt Schneider comes to his aid. In the main roles: Andre Holland, Tiffany Boone, Alessandro Nivola.

"Eric" - Eric (UK, Netflix, drama, premiere - May 30).

The mini-series is set in New York in the 80s of the 20th century. The main character named Vincent is a skillful puppeteer, the author of a popular children's TV show. One day, on the way to school, his 9-year-old son mysteriously disappears. Vincent finds among the boy's drawings an image of his imaginary friend, the blue monster Eric. The grieving protagonist finds solace in his friendship with this imaginary monster. But where will this destructive behavior lead him?

The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role. 

Recall

UNN has prepared a selection of the best films of various genres to set the spring mood.

Alexander Hetman

Alexander Hetman

CultureUNN Lite

