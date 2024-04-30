What to watch: review of series premieres in May

May will bring us premieres of a number of series - we have selected the best ones for you. The story of A Real Man, Queen of Scams, and Star Wars antagonists - what to watch in May.

UNN offers a selection of TV series that will start airing in May.

A Man in Full - A Man in Full (USA, Netflix, drama/business, season 1, premiere - May 2).

The mini-series based on the novel of the same name by Tom Wolfe will tell the story of Atlanta real estate tycoon Charlie Crooker. The protagonist will face insidious enemies trying to take over his life's work and unexpected bankruptcy. The show stars Jeff Daniels (Steve Jobs, The News), Diane Lane (Man of Steel, Judge Dredd), Tom Pelfrey (Banshee, Ozark, Love and Death), Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels, Kill Bill, Elementary) and others. The mini-series will consist of six episodes, all of which will be released simultaneously.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (USA, Peacock, drama/war, season 1, premiere - May 2).

The historical series is based on the novel of the same name by journalist and writer Hether Morris. The novel is based on real events. The main character, Ludwig (Lale) Sokolov, is a Slovakian Jew, a prisoner of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Upon his arrival at the camp, he is assigned to be a tattoo artist, responsible for applying identification numbers to the prisoners' forearms. It was in the camp that he met his compatriot Gita. The young people fall in love. But the couple attracts the constant attention of SS officers. After 60 years, Sokolov meets the writer Hether Morris, who tells his story. Starring: Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey.

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire - Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (USA, Disney+, animation, premiere on May 4).

The six-episode anthology series will tell the story of two characters. The events will take place in different times, but will be thematically connected. This time, the authors will focus our attention on the stories of Morgan Elsbeth, who we could see in The Mandalorian, and Barriss Offie from The Clone Wars. We will learn about the complicated past of Morgan Elsbeth's sister of the night, who eventually became an ally of Imperial Admiral Thrawn, as well as the story of Barriss after her transition to the dark side of the force when she has to face the Grand Inquisitor. Starring: Diane Lee Inosanto, Meredith Sullenger.

Dark Matter - Dark Matter (USA, Apple TV+, drama/thriller/science fiction, season 1, premiered on May 8).

The series is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Blake Crouch, who is also the show's creator. Chicago-based physicist Jason Dessen suddenly finds himself in an alternate version of his life. He tries to get back to his family, but to do so, he will have to travel through a series of parallel realities and meet other versions of himself. In the main roles: Joel Edgerton (the second Star Wars trilogy, The King), Jennifer Connelly (Labyrinth, Requiem for a Dream, Top Gun: Maverick), Alice Braga (Elysium, Suicide Squad: Mission Impossible), Jimmy Simpson (Wild West World, House of Cards). The first season of the series will consist of eight episodes, the first two of which will be released simultaneously, and the rest - once a week with the finale on June 26.

Hollywood Con Queen (USA, Apple TV+, documentary/crime, premieres on May 8).

The documentary project tells the story of a mysterious figure who was nicknamed the Queen of Scams. This person used manipulation and promises of career advancement to swindle people out of their fortunes and exploit their victims from the film industry. Eventually, she attracted the attention of private investigators and investigative journalist Scott Johnson from The Hollywood Reporter, who began to unravel the Queen's series of brazen crimes. The series will consist of three episodes.

Bodkin - Bodkin (USA, Netflix, black comedy/thriller, season 1, premiered on May 9).

The series takes place in a charming Irish town, which is full of terrifying secrets. A group of friends who run their own podcast begin investigating the mysterious disappearance of three people. However, the story they find themselves immersed in turns out to be much more mysterious and intricate than they could have expected. The series stars American comedian Will Forte (Saturday Night Live) in the title role. The first season of the series will consist of seven episodes, all of which will be released simultaneously.

The Big Cigar - The Big Cigar (USA, Apple TV+, biographical drama/thriller, premieres on May 17).

The mini-series tells the story of Huey Percy Newton, an African-American revolutionary who co-founded the radical Black Panther organization. The hero is wanted by all US law enforcement agencies, so he decides to flee to Cuba. In this adventure, the popular film producer Burt Schneider comes to his aid. In the main roles: Andre Holland, Tiffany Boone, Alessandro Nivola.

"Eric" - Eric (UK, Netflix, drama, premiere - May 30).

The mini-series is set in New York in the 80s of the 20th century. The main character named Vincent is a skillful puppeteer, the author of a popular children's TV show. One day, on the way to school, his 9-year-old son mysteriously disappears. Vincent finds among the boy's drawings an image of his imaginary friend, the blue monster Eric. The grieving protagonist finds solace in his friendship with this imaginary monster. But where will this destructive behavior lead him?

The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role.

