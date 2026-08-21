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NATO's Military Committee will visit Ukraine for the first time in 8 years - Drapatyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1884 views

A visit by NATO's Military Committee to Ukraine is expected in October, Mykhailo Drapatyi said. The committee last visited eight years ago.

NATO's Military Committee will visit Ukraine for the first time in 8 years - Drapatyi

NATO's Military Committee is expected in Ukraine in October — for the first time in 8 years, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi said on Friday following talks with the committee's chair, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, UNN reports.

Details

"Today I spoke for the first time with the Chair of NATO's Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. I thanked him for his personal stance and consistent support for Ukraine at the level of the Alliance's senior military leadership. The admiral has visited us three times, saw the situation on the ground, and that is evident in the conversation," Drapatyi wrote on social media.

The Commander-in-Chief said that he informed his interlocutor "about the situation at the front and our priorities: long-range strikes, flexible infantry tactics, and the robotization of the front line." "We also spoke separately about air defense. Protecting the sky is my priority," he noted.

In October, we expect NATO's Military Committee in Ukraine. The last such visit was eight years ago

- Drapatyi reported.

"Ukraine is not only receiving support. We are sharing combat experience that no one else has today, and it contributes to the security of the entire Alliance. I thank our allies. We are working together on a common cause," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

Drapatyi held his first conversation with the NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe: what they discussed29.07.26, 10:28 • 4592 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
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