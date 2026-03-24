National Guardsman and his daughter killed in Ivano-Frankivsk strike - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
A serviceman and his child were killed in a Russian attack on the city center. Four more people were injured, the condition of a 6-year-old boy is stable.
A National Guardsman with a minor daughter died due to a Russian strike on Ivano-Frankivsk. This was reported by the city mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, as reported by UNN.
Unfortunately, a tragedy occurred. A National Guardsman died, and his daughter also died. His wife recently gave birth to a child. This is a great tragedy that happened to us.
He also said that the condition of the boy who was injured in the Russian strike remains stable.
Recall
As a result of the enemy attack on the center of Ivano-Frankivsk, two people died, and four more people were injured, including a 6-year-old child.