National Guardsman and his daughter killed in Ivano-Frankivsk strike - mayor

A National Guardsman with a minor daughter died due to a Russian strike on Ivano-Frankivsk. This was reported by the city mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, as reported by UNN.

Unfortunately, a tragedy occurred. A National Guardsman died, and his daughter also died. His wife recently gave birth to a child. This is a great tragedy that happened to us. - said Martsinkiv.

He also said that the condition of the boy who was injured in the Russian strike remains stable.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on the center of Ivano-Frankivsk, two people died, and four more people were injured, including a 6-year-old child.