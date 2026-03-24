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NABU Director Kryvonos appropriated stolen land in Kyiv region, registering it to his niece - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Semen Kryvonos registered land plots stolen from the forestry enterprise to himself and his niece. The head of the Bureau is also accused of extorting a bribe of 120 thousand dollars.

NABU Director Kryvonos appropriated stolen land in Kyiv region, registering it to his niece - expert

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos was exposed for appropriating over 4 hectares of stolen land and re-registering another stolen plot to his niece. This was reported by investigative journalist Volodymyr Bondarenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Kryvonos's sister, Chernenko Natalia Volodymyrivna (born 1969), has a daughter, Chernenko Olha Olehivna (born 1991). In 2014, Kryvonos registered a land plot, which had been stolen from the State Enterprise "Kyiv Forest Management" through straw persons, in the name of his young niece-student, Chernenko Olha Olehivna. Lawsuits are ongoing (No. 372/955/23), so Chernenko (and Kryvonos) cannot sell the plot.

- Bondarenko wrote.

According to the investigator, this was not the only illegally alienated land plot.

At the same time, Kryvonos personally registered two plots stolen from the forestry enterprise nearby: 1.99 ha, cadastral number 3223184200:07:002:0034, which Kryvonos later re-registered to Artemiy Yershov. 1.93 ha, cadastral number 3223184200:07:003:0004, was gifted to Mykhailo Mushenko (a partner of the Kuchma-Pinchuk family).

- Bondarenko noted.

The expert also recalled the corruption scandal in which Kryvonos was involved while serving as the head of the registration service.

The investigation established that from April 2014, the head of the Starobezradivska village council of Kyiv region, Horbachenko P.M., entered into a criminal conspiracy with the head of the registration service of the Obukhiv city-district department of justice of Kyiv region, Kryvonos S.Yu. (now NABU), demanding an illegal benefit of $120,000 from an individual for obtaining a land plot of 0.25 ha. Due to this case, Kryvonos withdrew from the NABU competition in 2016.

- Bondarenko wrote.

As reported, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, during the competition for the head of the Bureau's territorial department in 2016, twice tried to deceive the polygraph, but due to detected manipulations, he was not admitted to testing, and later misled the competition commission by concealing information about the fictitious adoption of a child to avoid prison.

Earlier, experts emphasized the need for Kryvonos's resignation. According to them, the bribe for land allocation and the scandal with fictitious paternity allow the NABU director to be "on the hook," which threatens Ukraine's national security.

Lilia Podolyak

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