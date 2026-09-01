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Mykytas remains in custody — court did not change the bail amount

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court did not change the preventive measure for Maksym Mykytas. He will remain in custody or may be released on bail of UAH 30 million.

Mykytas remains in custody — court did not change the bail amount

On September 1, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court declined to change the preventive measure for former MP Maksym Mykytas. He will remain in custody, while the alternative remains the payment of UAH 30 million bail, reports UNN.

Details

The defense of the former MP asked the appellate court to overturn the previous decision and not keep Mykytas in custody. One of the lawyer’s arguments was that the former MP did not have the required amount for bail.

During the hearing, the defense lawyer also spoke about his client’s financial difficulties. According to him, Mykytas even pledged his own watch as collateral.

The lawyer said that this made it possible to obtain approximately USD 20,000. At the same time, Mykytas was unable to buy the watch back because of a lack of money and his detention.

The prosecutor, however, insisted on a stricter preventive measure. In the prosecution’s view, the UAH 30 million set was insufficient to guarantee Mykytas’s proper conduct. Therefore, the prosecutor asked to increase the alternative bail to UAH 200 million.

As a result, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld neither of the complaints. Thus, the investigating judge’s decision remained unchanged, under which Mykytas is in custody with the possibility of release upon payment of UAH 30 million.

The panel of judges ruled: to dismiss the appeals. To leave unchanged the ruling of the HACC investigating judge dated August 21, 2026. The ruling takes effect from the moment it is pronounced and is not subject to appeal

- the judge said.

Let us recall

On August 21, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for former MP and former head of "Ukrbud" Maksym Mykytas in the form of detention with the possibility of posting UAH 30 million bail.

Alla Kiosak

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